DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon lined a two-run double off the top of the centerfield wall, Tanner Gordon got his first major league win and the scuffling Colorado Rockies stopped a five-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the AL East-leading New York Yankees on Friday night.

In front of a sellout crowd at Coors Field, the Rockies improved to 9-42, the most losses through 51 games since 1901. Colorado, which has yet to win a series this season, is 2-9 since Wayne Schaeffer replaced Bud Black as manager.

Aaron Judge hit his 17th homer of the season, a solo shot in the fifth of his first regular season game at Coors Field. He finished 2 for 4 and raised his major league-leading average to .398.

Gordon (1-1), a 27-year-old right-hander who entered with a 5.68 ERA, allowed two runs and five hits in six innings before turning it over to the bullpen.

After Jake Bird threw a perfect seventh, Seth Halvorsen worked his way out of trouble in the eighth by getting Judge to hit into a double play and striking out Ben Rice. Zach Agnos pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his third save.

New York went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and its last 14 batters failed to get a hit. The Yankees had won six of their previous seven games.

Clarke Schmidt (1-2) was cruising along until the fifth and had a 2-1 lead when he allowed two-out singles by Ezequiel Tovar and Hunter Goodman. He was taken out for Tim Hill, who surrendered the two-run double to McMahon.

Some of the loudest cheers of the night were for Judge and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who delivered a strike while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Key moment

The Yankees hit into two double plays, including a nifty turn by second baseman Adael Amador in the fourth.

Key stat

The Rockies are 2-2 this season while wearing their vibrant City Connect uniforms.

Up next

Yankees lefty Max Fried (6-0, 1.29 ERA) can tie Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt (7-3) for the major league lead in wins Saturday. Colorado will throw lefty Kyle Freeland (0-6, 5.68).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB