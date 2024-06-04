TORONTO — Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in Baltimore's four-run third inning and later added a two-run shot to power the Orioles to a 10-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

Connor Norby hit a two-run homer and Gunnar Henderson scored three times as Baltimore (39-20) won for the 10th time in 12 games. Adley Rutschman drove in two runs and scored twice for the Orioles, who outhit Toronto 9-5.

Baltimore starter Corbin Burnes (6-2) gave up a solo homer to George Springer over a strong seven-inning performance. The right-hander allowed four hits and a walk and had five strikeouts.

Toronto (28-32) lost for the third time in four games.

Trevor Richards made a spot start for the Blue Jays to fill the rotation spot normally occupied by Alek Manoah, who's out with a sprained elbow ligament.

Richards retired all six batters he faced — striking out four — but was pulled after two innings since he had thrown 40 pitches.

The Blue Jays put runners on the corners against Burnes in the second inning but Daulton Varsho popped up to snuff the threat.

Left-hander Genesis Cabrera (2-2) came on in relief for Toronto but lasted only two outs after hitting Colton Cowser with a pitch and walking Henderson. Rutschman drove in Cowser and Mountcastle welcomed Bowden Francis to the game by hitting his ninth homer of the year.

The heart of Baltimore's order flexed its muscle again in the fifth inning.

Henderson doubled into the right-field corner, moved to third on a Francis balk and scored when Rutschman singled. Mountcastle followed with a no-doubt 443-foot blast that landed in the second-level standing room area overlooking centre field.

Reliever Zach Pop, a native of Brampton, Ont., issued back-to-back walks to open the seventh. Henderson tacked on an insurance run when he scored on an Anthony Santander double.

Springer finally gave the crowd of 28,816 fans something to cheer about in the bottom half of the frame when he hit his fifth homer of the year.

Norby, who made his debut in Baltimore's 7-2 win on Monday, homered off Nate Pearson in the eighth inning. It was his first career big-league hit.

The game took two hours 39 minutes to play.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays reinstated Francis from the 15-day injured list before the game. He missed 34 games due to right forearm extensor tendinitis.

Right-hander Ryan Burr was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-hander Joel Kuhnel, who was optioned to the Bisons on Friday, has elected free agency.

TEE TIME

Top prospect Ricky Tiedemann (left elbow) is expected to throw two innings in a live batting practice setting this week in Florida, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said in a pre-game availability.

The left-hander was limited to 44 innings last year due to left shoulder and biceps inflammation.

COMING UP

Right-hander Jose Berrios (5-4, 2.78 earned-run average) was scheduled to start for Toronto on Wednesday night. The Orioles had yet to name their starter.

The four-game series will wrap up Thursday with a matinee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.