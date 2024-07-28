BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a pair of two-run singles, Cedric Mullins made a terrific catch in center field and the Baltimore Orioles held off the Padres 8-6 on Sunday to snap San Diego's seven-game winning streak.

The Orioles scored six runs in the third, when their first six hitters reached base before Randy Vásquez (3-6) was pulled. By then, he'd already walked in a run, allowed an RBI single to Ryan O'Hearn and yielded a single by Mountcastle that made it 4-0.

Mullins hit a two-run double later that inning, and then the Orioles nearly blew their six-run lead. San Diego scored three runs in the fifth, and Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer the following inning.

In the eighth, Mullins made a running catch on Manny Machado's drive before slamming into the wall. Mountcastle then drove in two runs in the bottom of the inning with a two-out hit to give the Orioles a bit of a cushion.

“That was a big win for us,” Mountcastle said. “Hopefully we keep it rolling next series, stay positive and just keep grinding it out.”

AL East-leading Baltimore had lost five of six, but the vibe felt different from the start Sunday, when the Orioles celebrated the life and legacy of Mo Gaba, a 14-year-old fan who died four years ago after several battles with cancer. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson made a standout play in the second, diving to stop a grounder on the other side of second base and then throwing to first while rolling over on the ground to retire David Peralta.

Henderson did make two errors, brining his total to five in the last four games. Albert Suárez, whose future in the rotation is uncertain after Baltimore acquired Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay, was lifted one out shy of qualifying for a win. Jacob Webb, Cionel Pérez (2-0), Seranthony Domínguez and Yennier Cano pitched out of the bullpen.

Cano came on in the ninth with a three-run lead instead of struggling closer Craig Kimbrel. Cano's first two batters reached on infield hits. Henderson nearly made another spectacular play on a grounder by Peralta — similar to the one in the second — but he bounced the throw for an error and the batter ended up on second. Then Henderson was unable to glove Ha-Seong Kim's two-hopper.

Kyle Higashioka lined out, but Luis Arraez blooped a single to center to load the bases. Then Jurickson Profar hit a slow roller up the middle. Henderson fielded it and stepped on second for a force, then was tripped up by pinch-runner Tyler Wade while trying to complete the double play. Interference was initially called, and that double play would have ended the game. But after a replay review, the call was changed to a force play and a run scored.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who also disputed a foul ball call earlier in the inning, was ejected after that replay overturn.

Finally, Jake Cronenworth grounded out with men on first and third to end it. Cano earned his fourth save.

Vásquez and Enyel De Los Santos combined to throw 50 pitches in the third. James McCann's leadoff walk was followed by Colton Cowser's single and walks by Anthony Santander and Henderson.

“For me, that was our best inning in a long, long time,” Hyde said. “Taking walks, using the whole field, getting to good counts, not chasing.”

Slumping catcher Adley Rutschman was out of the starting lineup for the Orioles, but McCann had a single and two walks and also threw a runner out stealing.

Kim hit an RBI double for the Padres in the fifth and Higashioka followed with a run-scoring single. Another run scored when Arraez bounced into a double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Machado was hit in the head by a foul pop in the eighth. He was approaching the stands near third base while trying to make the catch and took his eye off the ball briefly. He was able to stay in the game, and the fans in Baltimore — where he began his career — gave him a nice hand.

UP NEXT

Padres: After going 7-2 on this trip, they return home for two games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Matt Waldron (6-9) starts for San Diego against Tyler Glasnow (8-6) on Tuesday night.

Orioles: Baltimore hosts a doubleheader against Toronto on Monday. Eflin (5-7) is set to start the opener.

