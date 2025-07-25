PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ryne Nelson and two relievers combined for a one-hitter, Eugenio Suarez had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Friday night.

Nelson surrendered a triple by Tommy Pham off the Clemente Wall in right field with two outs in the second — the ball glancing off right fielder Corbin Carroll's glove before hitting the wall and bounding away — during his six innings of work.

Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) followed with four hitless innings of his own. Kevin Ginkel left the tying run on third in the 11th for his third save.

Suarez, who is the subject of active trade speculation with the deadline approaching next week, lofted a fly ball of Braxton Ashcraft (2-1) just deep enough near the line in right in the top of the 11th to score Carroll.

The Pirates wore a throwback uniform combination to honor former outfielder Dave Parker, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend. Their performance at the plate didn't exactly bring back visions of “The Cobra” as baseball's lowest scoring team saw its three-game winning streak end.

Pittsburgh starter Mike Burrows retired the first 10 batters he faced and allowed just three singles over six scoreless innings of work before giving way to the bullpen.

Key moment

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made a diving grab on a sinking liner by Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds with Liover Pegeuro on third and one out in the 11th.

Key stat

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte went 0 for 2 with three walks while becoming the third Diamondback to appear in 1,000 games with the franchise, joining Paul Goldschmidt and Luis Gonzalez.

Up next

Arizona's Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.32 ERA) will look to stay undefeated against Pittsburgh, opposing Andrew Heaney (4-9, 5.03) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB