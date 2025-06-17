ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice, Bobby Witt Jr. went deep in his hometown team's ballpark for the first time and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Seth Lugo struck out a season-high nine for his first win since May 1 as all three active Kansas City All-Stars from last year's Midsummer Classic at Globe Life Field returned to Texas and had a hand in ending the team's five-game skid against the Rangers.

Lugo (4-5), who threw a scoreless inning in the American League's 5-3 victory last July, gave up three hits and a run over six innings in his return to Arlington.

With the Royals coming off an 0-6 homestand that matched their longest losing streak of the season, Perez hit a two-run shot for a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After adding an RBI double in the fourth, Perez connected for his eighth homer of the year, a solo shot that made it 6-1 in the sixth.

Witt also homered off Jack Leiter in a matchup between sons of former major league pitchers. Witt grew up in the Dallas area, where Bobby Witt settled after spending 11 of his 16 big league seasons with the Rangers.

Leiter (4-4) is the son of Al Leiter, who had a 19-year major league career. The rookie right-hander gave up eight hits and six runs — both matching season highs — in 5 2/3 innings.

The Rangers equaled their season high by striking out 14 times.

Key moment

Texas rookie Alejandro Osuna had his first career RBI in the fourth.

Key stat

Perez had his 18th multihomer game, breaking George Brett's franchise record.

Up next

Kansas City's Kris Bubic (5-4, 1.92 ERA) faces Patrick Corbin (4-5, 3.66) in a matchup of lefties Wednesday.

___

