Xander Bogaerts' season is on hold for the foreseeable future.

The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reports the San Diego Padres second baseman has a fracture in his left shoulder.

Acee notes that no surgery is needed with Bogaerts hoping to return this season, perhaps, by late summer.

Bogaerts, 31, incurred the injury during Monday night's 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. In the third inning, Bogaerts dove for a bases-loaded grounder by Ronald Acuna Jr. and landed awkwardly on his shoulder. While he stopped the ball, he wasn't able to complete a throw to first. He was immediately lifted from the game and did not play in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

A native of Oranjestad, Aruba, Bogaerts is in his 12th big league season and second with the Padres.

In 47 games this season, the four-time All-Star was batting .219 with 41 hits, four home runs, 14 runs batted in and a .581 OPS.

Bogaerts is in the second year of an 11-year, $280 million contract signed prior to the 2023 season.

Bogaerts spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox with whom he won two World Series titles.