PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Higashioka, Brandon Lockridge and Donovan Solano homered in the ninth inning, lifting the San Diego Padres to a 5-0 win on Saturday night over the sliding Arizona Diamondbacks, who continued to lose ground in the National League playoff race.

The Diamondbacks (88-73) have lost five of six as they chase an NL wild card. They’re currently behind the Braves (88-71) and Mets (87-72), who hold the final two playoff spots.

The game was scoreless heading into the ninth. With one out, David Peralta singled up the middle and then Higashioka cranked a no-doubt, two-run homer deep into the left field stands.

Lockridge followed with his first big league homer, which was also hit to left.

It was a stunning blowup for Diamondbacks left-hander A.J. Puk (4-9), who has been the team's most dominant reliever since he was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. He had given up just one run over 27 innings over his 29 outings since coming to Arizona.

Solano added a two-run homer, his fourth hit of the night, later in the ninth off Scott McGough for a 5-0 advantage.

Arizona has the highest-scoring offense in the big leagues this season but finished with just two hits. San Diego right-hander Randy Vásquez took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Corbin Carroll laced a double to right field.

The 25-year-old Vásquez — who had just been recalled from Triple-A El Paso — was making his first start in the big leagues since Aug. 31. He finished with six scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out four.

The Padres rested several regulars for Saturday's game after securing the No. 4 spot in the NL playoff bracket on Friday. San Diego will host a best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Tuesday.

San Diego's Luis Arraez (.314) got the day off as he tries to hold off Shohei Ohtani and Marcell Ozuna for the NL batting title. If he wins, it would be his third batting crown in three years for three different teams, which hasn't been done in the post-1900 era.

Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez started with 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out three.

San Diego's Wandy Peralta (3-2) threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Mike Shildt told reporters that INF Ha-Seong Kim will not return this season because of a shoulder injury. He hit .233 with 11 homers and 22 stolen bases over 122 games.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the regular season on Sunday. The Padres will start LHP Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA) while the Diamondbacks haven't announced a starter.

