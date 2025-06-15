PHOENIX (AP) — The San Diego Padres have placed All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill on the seven-day injured list on Sunday, a day after he suffered a concussion during Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Merrill was injured in the seventh inning when he attempted a stolen base, but was tagged out by Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte. The tag came on Merrill’s helmet as he slid head first and he was down for several minutes before walking off the field. He was replaced in the field by Brandon Lockridge.

Merrill, 22, is batting .304 with five homers. He finished second in voting for the National League Rookie of the Year and ninth for NL MVP last year after hitting 24 homers, driving in 90 runs and posting a .292 batting average.

Trenton Brooks was called up from Triple-A El Paso to replace Merrill on the Padres' roster. Brooks, 29, was batting .311 with 14 homers and 54 RBIs at El Paso. The first baseman hit .120 in 25 at-bats for the San Francisco Giants last year.

