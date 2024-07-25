San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease has thrown a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

Cease, in his first year with the Padres after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox, issued three walks while striking out nine batters on 114 pitches. It was the third time he's thrown a complete game across his six year career.

This is just the second no-hitter in Padres’ franchise history after Joe Musgrove blanked the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021, and the second no-hitter in MLB this season after Ronel Blanco kept the Toronto Blue Jays' bats at bay on April 1.

More to come.