DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with inflammation in his right hand after a weekend injury against Atlanta.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Chapman hurt his hand in the eighth inning Sunday when he slid back into first base on a pickoff attempt.

The 32-year-old Chapman is batting .243 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 65 games during his second season with the Giants, who last September received a $151 million, six-year contract through 2030.

He hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday.

San Francisco recalled infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday ahead of the series opener at Colorado.

The Giants were riding a five-game winning streak — each of those victories by one run, and they have played seven consecutive one-run games overall.

