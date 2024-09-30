The San Francisco Giants announced on Monday that Farhan Zaidi has been fired from his role of president of baseball operations, and that former catcher Buster Posey will be his replacement.

Zaidi, a native of Sudbury, Ont., was hired as president of baseball operations in 2018.

He was named MLB executive of the Year in 2021 after the Giants finished with a franchise-record 107 wins, but the team has struggled since, missing the playoffs in three straight campaigns. They finished the 2024 season 80-82.

Posey, meanwhile retired from professional baseball following the 2021 season. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2010, NL Most Valuable Player in 2012, earned seven All-Star appearances and led the team to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

More to come.