The San Francisco Giants have signed third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Chapman, 31, signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants last off-season and had the ability to opt out of the contract after one season.

The 6-foot third baseman is slashing .247/.333/.445 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs in his first season with the Giants.

Chapman previously played two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays where he hit for .234 with 44 home runs and 130 RBIs in 295 games, making the playoffs in both seasons.

Drafted 25th overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2014, Chapman has a career .241 batting average with 177 home runs and 495 RBIs split between the Athletics, Blue Jays and Giants.

Chapman is a four-time gold glove winner and represented the Athletics in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.