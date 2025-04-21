SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt has a Grade 2 left oblique strain and is expected to miss at least a month.

He underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the diagnosis and was scheduled to be evaluated by team orthopedist Dr. Ken Akizuki. Schmitt, injured in a batting cage during a weekend road series with the Los Angeles Angels that landed him on the 10-day injured list, is scheduled to be re-evaluated again at the end of this homestand this weekend.

The 26-year-old Schmitt has played seven of his nine games at first base after changing positions this year. He is batting .174 with two RBIs.

