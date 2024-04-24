The San Francisco Giants have placed lefty starter Blake Snell on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

The move is retroactive to Apr. 23.

In three starts this season, Snell is 0-3 with an 11.57 earned run average and 1.971 WHIP over 11.2 innings pitched.

Snell, 31, was originally scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the New York Mets.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, Snell was one of the so-called "Boras Four," a quartet of clients of Scott Boras who didn't sign well into free agency. Snell eventually signed a two-year, $64 million deal with the Giants on Mar. 20. The deal comes with an opt-out following this season.

A native of Seattle, Snell is in his ninth big league season. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays before playing the last three with the San Diego Padres.

Snell is one of just seven pitchers who have won the Cy Young in both leagues, having previously won the American League Cy Young in 2018 with the Rays.