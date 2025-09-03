DENVER (AP) — San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman is appealing a one-game suspension handed down Wednesday by Major League Baseball along with an undisclosed fine after he made contact with Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland in a game a night earlier.

Chapman, Freeland and Giants shortstop Willy Adames all were ejected following the first-inning fracas during San Francisco's 7-4 win at Coors Field.

Freeland, Adames and Rafael Devers also were fined for their involvement in what became a benches-clearing incident that started after Devers hit a towering two-run homer in the first inning and admired it before beginning his slow trot.

Devers hammered a sweeper over the right field wall and then Freeland took exception with Devers’ celebration, prompting both players to shout at each other.

Several players then charged toward the infield, and MLB said Chapman was disciplined for “pushing” Freeland. Adames also was in the middle of the scrum.

Chapman's suspension had been set to be served Wednesday night as the series resumes, but will wait until the appeal process is complete.

