SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnación will miss the start of the season after breaking a bone in his left hand while attempting a diving catch on Friday.

Encarnación, also a candidate for playing time at designated hitter, is expected to miss four to five weeks. Manager Bob Melvin told MLB.com that surgery is an option.

Encarnación hit .302 with two homers and 14 RBIs in spring training. He hit .248 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 113 at-bats in 2024.

The Dominican native made his major league debut with Miami in 2022. He signed with San Francisco as a free agent last May.

