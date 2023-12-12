The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee have agreed to a six-year, $113 million deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman notes the deal carries an opt-out after four years.

Jung Hoo Lee to Giants. 6 years, $113M. opt out after 4 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2023

Lee, 25, spent the last five seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization.

He was posted by the team despite having his 2023 season cut short by an ankle injury that required surgery to correct.

In his last full season in 2022, Lee earned MVP honours in the KBO after slashing .349/.421/.575 in 553 at-bats with 23 home runs and 113 runs batted in.

Lee is billed as a plus-runner with above average contact skills and, with a career walk-to-strikeout rate of 383-304, he has excellent vision and patience at the plate.

The left-handed hitting Lee has a career batting average of .340 with 65 HR and 515 RBI in 884 career KBO games.