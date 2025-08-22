MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation Friday after he was hit by a batted ball and carted off the field in his most recent start.

A line drive from San Diego’s Ramón Laureano hit Roupp in the third inning of the Giants’ 8-1 loss to the Padres on Wednesday. The ball appeared to hit Roupp in the right leg, but he hurt his left knee while reacting on the play.

“Based on what we were seeing, we were kind of holding our breath,” San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said before Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “I think at least to this point, it’s good news. It’s just a bone bruise, but it’s a pretty good bone bruise. It’s not like he’ll be back in a day or so.”

Melvin said Roupp will get additional opinions but it doesn’t appear at this point the right-hander will require surgery.

Roupp, 26, is 7-7 with a 3.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings this season.

The Giants filled his roster spot by recalling left-hander Carson Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento.

Whisenhunt, 24, is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in three starts for San Francisco and 9-5 with a 4.37 ERA in 19 starts for Sacramento.

