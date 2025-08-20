MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcántara pitched two-run ball for seven innings, rookie Máximo Acosta homered for his career hit and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Heriberto Hernández had three hits and two RBIs and Troy Johnston singled twice for the Marlins, who avoided a three-game series sweep.

Alcántara (7-11) scattered five hits and struck out a season-high nine. It was the 29-year-old right-hander's third outing of the season that lasted seven innings.

Acosta, who was hitless in eight at-bats since being called up Monday, hit a fastball from Cardinals starter Andre Pallante 418 feet over the wall in center in the sixth inning to increase Miami's lead to 5-2.

The Cardinals had cut their deficit to 4-2 in the top of the inning Willson Contreras’ solo homer, his 17th.

Hernández scored from third on a double-play groundout in the second, and gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead with a two-run single in the third.

Lars Nootbaar’s RBI double in the fifth put the Cardinals on the board before Johnston hit a run-scoring single in the bottom half to give the Marlins another three-run advantage.

Pallante (6-11) was lifted after 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs and eight hits with four strikeouts.

Key moment

Jakob Marsee and Agustín Hernández completed a double steal before Hernández’s single in the third.

Key stat

Alcántara made his 163rd career start, surpassing Dontrelle Willis for second in Marlins’ history. Ricky Nolasco leads with 197.

Up next

RHP Sonny Gray (11-6, 4.30 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Thursday. The Rays will go with RHP Joe Boyle (1-2, 4.68).

The Marlins have not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game home series against Toronto on Friday. RHP Shane Bieber will make his season debut for the Blue Jays.

