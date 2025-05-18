Schneider hopeful Blue Jays' lineup gels 'at some point'

TORONTO - Part of John Schneider's mission as the Toronto Blue Jays manager is to be bullish on his lineup, even when his team struggles.

Despite only two wins in the first six outings of a nine-game homestand, Schneider kept his smile after three close weekend games that netted two losses against the major-league-leading Detroit Tigers.

"Hopefully, it kind of just meshes together at some point, where you're getting consistent offensive numbers," Schneider said 10 minutes after slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced out to second base with a runner on to end the game and hand the visitors a 3-2 win.

"The bullpen was great in this series. You hope you get good starting pitching and it's any manager's dream of a winning recipe (of good pitching and offence)."

The Blue Jays lost the series opener 5-4, won the middle outing 2-1 with a walk-off single from Ernie Clement, and dropped the finale with the offence failing to knock a ball out of the infield in the final four innings.

"It's been kind of one extreme or the other, but these guys will figure it out," Schneider said. "I think it will come together, and when it does, it'll be a lot less stressful."

The Blue Jays (22-24) have entered the second quarter of the season only one win ahead of the 21-25 pace at the 46-game mark last year.

Toronto will conclude its homestand with a three-game set against the San Diego Padres beginning on Tuesday. The Padres have been a top team in the National League in 2025.

Santander struggles

Newcomer Anthony Santander returned to the Blue Jays' starting lineup after missing two games with what initially was described as a sore shoulder and changed to a hip ailment.

He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

"I thought he took some really good swings," Schneider said.

"I thought he just missed some balls. That's kind of been the story of his season. So stick with it and get back to work on Tuesday."

Breathtaking Baddoo

Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo snuffed out a Blue Jays' opening-inning rally with two stunning catches.

With two on and none out, he banged into the wall to take away an extra-base knock from Daulton Varsho. Then Baddoo snared a sinking line drive from Alejandro Kirk with a sliding catch. He swiftly regained his footing to catch a napping Bo Bichette at second base for a double play to end the inning.

Baddoo was asked which play was more difficult.

"The first one," he said. "I was hoping and praying."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.