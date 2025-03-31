Schwarber, Kepler and Castellanos homer as Phillies get past Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa ripped a two-out, go-ahead two-RBI double in the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber followed with a mammoth homer to center field to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The 2024 NL East champions had a little help in their home opener from their Super Bowl champion friends across the street.

Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham and Saquon Barkley surprised the roaring crowd with a pair of first pitches. With two runners on base in the seventh and two out, the Phillies put Graham on the big screen and he raised his arms exhorting the crowd to get loud.

Sosa delivered for the just-retired Graham. He lashed his second double of the game, this one to right-center off Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik to score Bryson Stott and Trea Turner for a 2-1 lead.

Schwarber then connected for his third homer of the season, a 434-foot blast that made it 4-1.

Max Kepler and Nick Castellanos hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.

José Alvarado and Jordan Romano each worked a scoreless inning of relief to preserve the win.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings and allowed Hunter Goodman's solo homer in the sixth. Sánchez was immediately lifted for Orion Kerkering. Kerkering got the last two outs and Joe Ross (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless seventh.

Key moment

Turner missed the last two games with back spasms. He pinch-hit in the seventh with a runner on and two outs against reliever Scott Alexander (0-1). Turner fell behind 0-2 before he worked four straight balls to reach base as the tying run.

Key stat

Germán Márquez made only his sixth start over the last three years (four in 2023, one in 2024) because of injuries. He struck out four and walked none over six scoreless innings for Colorado. He did give up a hit to Alec Bohm and his torpedo bat.

Up next

The series resumes Wednesday when the Phillies send RHP Zack Wheeler (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound against Colorado's Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

___

