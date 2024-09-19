TORONTO — After a full summer of showing he can handle major-league pitching at an above-average level, there’s no questioning whether or not Spencer Horwitz fits into the future plan.

But how he fits is a different story altogether.

One label Horwitz is trying to shake is that of left-handed platoon bat.

Call it a work in progress.

While Horwitz, himself, is confident, the numbers tell a story.

The 26-year-old has crushed righties to the tune of a .291/.385/.513 slash line with all 12 of his home runs coming against them.

On the other hand, in just 71 trips to the plate against lefties, Horwitz holds a .533 OPS, a trend that’s continued from his minor-league journey.

Horwitz, who provides one of the more engaging and thoughtful interviews inside what’s become a very young Blue Jays clubhouse these days, is aware of the numbers, as well as his future role if he can’t do more damage against same-side pitching.

“I don’t want to be known as a platoon bat,” Horwitz stated plainly. “But so far that’s what I’ve shown. I’ve gotta be better or that will be my reality. I think it’s just more work that’ll bring success.

“I know my numbers, righties versus lefties, are different,” he added. “But I still think I’m a quality at-bat against lefties. I know when I do play against lefties, I typically drop in the order, and I think that’s fine because I don’t slug that well off of them and that’s what I think the main thing is.”

It’s starting to become no secret that Horwitz is a tough matchup for right-handed pitching with his ability to work an at-bat, draw a walk, or make hard contact, and not so much if there’s a lefty on the mound.

“He has certain tendencies off lefties that he still battles,” said Jays assistant hitting coach Matt Hague, who has worked extensively with Horwitz over the past couple of years. “He’s shown signs of having a lot of success, it’s just that he’s trying to learn different angles and the pitchers up here are extremely good at executing really good pitches.

“Even when he was in the minor leagues, he’s shown some signs of being able to handle and be successful off those elite pitchers. It’s just about putting it all together and him growing.”

The confusion surrounding Horwitz’s profile doesn’t end there.

A first baseman by trade, the Jays dabbled with Horwitz in left field as a prospect over the years before shifting him to second base on a regular basis this year in order to get his bat in the big-league lineup when the Jays’ season started going south.

The second base experiment seems to have been put on the backburner with a number of other options around, but it’s the best position to get the most out of his offensive profile. Defensively? Not ideal. He was handed a rough minus-5 Defensive Runs Saved mark across his 288 innings there this year.

At this point, the best bet is Horwitz is part of the 2025 picture at designated hitter, with the ability to play the field a couple days a week.

For Horwitz, getting some clarity on that aspect will be the priority before he heads home for the winter in a couple weeks.

“I think it comes first with a conversation about what my priority position will be because second base has taken a step back [lately],” Horwitz noted. “I’m going to have that conversation first, but in terms of hitting, I think it’s physically build my body this winter and mentally just be able to withstand a full year. I think I’ve done a pretty good job of staying healthy this year, but I came into spring a little banged up and I think that was part of my training.”

A slow camp last March is also the reason Horwitz wasn’t given a legit opportunity to crack the opening day roster, but that won’t matter next spring. He’s proven he’s more than done with Triple-A.

While the power has always been in question, it’s hard to argue with the production. A well-above average 134 wRC+ through 341 plate appearances trails only Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s MVP-type 163 mark.

In fact, removing Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s 118 wRC+ and Justin Turner’s 112 mark, Vladdy, Horwitz and Leo Jimenez, who’s only had 184 plate appearances with a 105 wRC+, are the only hitters on the club who have produced at an above-average rate this season with 10 games to go.

Sitting on 31 extra-base hits, Horwitz argues against the notion he still needs more pop.

“No, I disagree,” he said with a smile. “This is the most at-bats I’ve had in a season. My brother is more into the stats than I am, and he told me a stat that I actually have less extra-base hits per at-bat this year than I did last year. So, it’s like what’s the difference? A few more home runs and less doubles? Take what you want, I guess. People when they think power I feel like they only think home runs and don’t think about extra-base hits. I think power is doubles.”

What homers are is instant offence, something the Jays have severely lacked this season.

It’s what the front office will be seeking this winter in spades as they attempt to retool the lineup, which is why Horwitz’s role might be up for debate all winter as the transactions start.

He may just have to continue proving himself, something the 24th-round pick is used to by now.

“I don’t know what I’ve proven this year,” he said thoughtfully. “I don’t think that’s for me to decide. I’m just going to keep working and trying to prove more.”