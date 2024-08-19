TORONTO — The Cincinnati Reds showed up in Toronto on Monday.

Joey Votto did not.

Thought of as a potential storybook-type opportunity for the 40-year-old local product to don a Blue Jays uniform against his former club, the almost six-month long process of getting Votto ready to play is still just that — a process.

A tepid .154 batting average and 20 strikeouts in just 39 at-bats at Triple-A Buffalo are the obvious reasons why.

Votto, the veteran with the Cooperstown-worthy resume, is the one driving this comeback bus behind the scenes, essentially picking the days he’s in the lineup in the minors and deciding for himself when he feels ready to be a big leaguer again.

Votto will turn 41 in three weeks, but the expectation is that he’ll still arrive in Toronto at some point before the season closes, perhaps when rosters expand in September.

But the results simply haven’t been there.

In the Reds clubhouse Monday, there was a bit of disappointment their former teammate wasn’t north of the border, too.

“I texted him last night actually when we landed and we’ve been staying in touch,” said Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, who used to be seat-mates with Votto on Cincy charter flights. “Was hoping that maybe he had a chance to be here, but that’s obviously other people’s call.

“When he’s ready, he knows that he’ll be ready. Every time I’ve asked how things are going it’s usually a very simple ‘good.’ There’s not much to it, but it would be cool for him being from here and all that if he could be up at some point this year. I know he would enjoy that.”

Since Votto signed his minor-league deal with the Jays way back on March 9, his lower-body has failed him on a couple of occasions, as he’s dealt with a troublesome ankle since spring.

It’s the latest in a long line of late-career physical setbacks for the 17-year veteran with 356 homers and a career .920 OPS.

Despite all that, those who know Votto best aren’t surprised he’s toiling away in the minors in his forties, desperately trying to make it back.

“In every way he is a hall of famer and he deserves that,” Reds outfielder TJ Friedl said. “Just knowing him for the two years I was able to be in a clubhouse with him and see the way he goes about his work, it’s really no surprise that he’s still doing what he’s doing.”

Stephenson agreed.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” he said. “Even last year and the past couple years he’s been with us, he’s still working and trying to get better and for me to see that when I was first coming up it was like, ‘Wow, he takes his job very seriously, that’s why he’s the great player that he is.’ He’s probably going to try to play as long as he can.”

It’s easy to wonder what’s in this for the Blue Jays.

Maybe some jerseys sold and handful of walk-up tickets to see the hometown kid?

That would be a drop in the bucket, but sure.

Some positive PR spin in a season that desperately needs it?

That could be the case, but there’s also the risk of Votto struggling and playing extremely sporadically, which wouldn’t really satisfy those fans hoping to see him.

The one ingredient Votto absolutely could bring in a very subjective way is an element of clubhouse experience and wisdom.

He’s done his part on that end for his entire career.

“He was so involved with our clubhouse as he was coming back from injury, especially with how young our team was last year,” Friedl noted. “I think it was amazing how he kind of handled coming back from injury but also being a centrepiece of the clubhouse to help us and mentor us with whatever we needed. Especially hitting, you could always pick his brain.

“He was so pivotal for this team.”

The player/coach role Votto would play for the final month or so might be beneficial, but he could also be taking vital developmental at-bats away from the group of young players on the roster who need them more.

That’s the debate.

But it’s one that may not matter if Votto can’t find a previous version of himself in the minors.

And soon.