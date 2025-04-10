SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss will undergo surgery to repair a left biceps tear and will be out four to five months, the team said Thursday.

Bliss, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, was injured on a swing during the Mariners’ 12-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

He had started all 11 games for Seattle and was batting .200 (7 for 35) with a homer and three RBIs. He made his major league debut last season and appeared in 33 games.

