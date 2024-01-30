SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.

Taylor made his major league debut last season, appearing in 31 games for the Royals. He hit .200 with 11 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 31 games. Taylor flourished at Triple-A Omaha batting .302 with 23 doubles, 55 RBIs, 43 stolen bases and an .884 OPS in 89 games last season.

Taylor, 25, also played four different positions after being called up to Kansas City. He appeared in 15 games in left field, 12 at second base, two at third base and one in center field.

Taylor was originally a 10th round pick in 2016 coming out of high school by Cleveland.

