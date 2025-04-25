SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners All Star pitcher Logan Gilbert has left his start against the Miami Marlins after three perfect innings due to right forearm tightness.

Gilbert had three strikeouts through the first three innings Friday night, but was replaced by Casey Lawrence to start the fourth. The Mariners said it was due to forearm tightness.

The 24-year-old right-hander entered the game 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. He 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five big league seasons, all with the Mariners.

Gilbert was an All Star last season, finishing 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA.

The Mariners are already down a starter with George Kirby out for more than a month with right shoulder inflammation. He threw a bullpen session at Seattle's spring training facility in Arizona on Friday as he works his way back.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb