SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a trade to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in the hope of boosting their slumping offense, the team announced on Thursday.

Tampa Bay will receive outfielder Aidan Smith, right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins and a player to be named later, per sources. Smith is the 12th-ranked prospect in the Mariners system, per MLB Pipeline, while Hopkins is their 22nd-ranked prospect.

"Randy is a dynamic, high-energy all-around player who has excelled in the biggest moments on the biggest stages,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a release. “He’s going to be a great addition to our clubhouse and lineup.”

The Mariners are in the midst of a major slide over the past month that has seen them lose a 10-game lead in the AL West largely due to an offense that has struggled. Seattle is 9-20 since June 19 and now trails Houston in the division standings.

Seattle is also dealing with injuries that have star center fielder Julio Rodríguez out until August due to a high-ankle sprain and shortstop J.P. Crawford out for four to six weeks due to a broken pinky finger.

Arozarena has the chance to help Seattle at the plate, although the outfielder is hitting a career-low .213 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs in 99 games. Despite the low average, Arozarena still has a .717 OPS this season, which is higher than anyone in Seattle's everyday lineup.

Last season Arozarena hit a career-high 23 homers and is on pace for a fourth straight season with at least 20 long balls. He's also hit .289 in his career at T-Mobile Park.

