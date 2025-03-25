The Big Dumper is staying in teal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a six-year, $105 million extension with catcher Cal Raleigh.

The deal will begin with the 2025 season and buys out three years of free agency.

A native of Cullowhee, NC, Raleigh was originally taken with a third-round selection of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of Florida State and made his major league debut in 2021.

He appeared in 153 games in 2024, batting .220 with 120 hits, 34 home runs and 100 runs batted in with an OPS of .748 and a 4.7 WAR. He finished 12th in American League Most Valuable Player voting and claimed a Gold Glove for the first time.

For his career, Raleigh is a .218 hitter with 93 HR, 251 RBI and an OPS of .740 in 464 games over four seasons.