SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners' two-day stay alone atop the AL West ended with a 3-1 loss Tuesday night to the major league-worst Oakland Athletics, who built an early lead on home runs by Seth Brown and Shea Langeliers.

Seattle had won 12 of its previous 13 games, turning a 7 1/2-game deficit into a one-game lead over Texas. The Rangers won 2-1 at the New York Mets, matching the Mariners at 75-57. Houston is a percentage point back at 76-58.

Star outfielder Julio Rodríguez was scratched of a pinch nerve in his left foot that left him day to day, and starter pitcher George Kirby was scratched before the game because of illness and replaced by Luke Weaver (2-5). First baseman Ty France left after two innings with a bruised left thumb sustained on a pickoff.

Josh Rojas singled with one out in the ninth and J.P. Crawford doubled but Trevor May, who was born in Longview, about a two-hour drive from Seattle, struck out Eugenio Suárez on an outside sweeper.

Seattle had been 8-0 against the A's this year.

Brown hit a solo homer in the first inning for Oakland's first run of the series and his first home run since July 22. Langeliers add two-run drive in the second for Oakland (39-94).

Cade Marlow drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth from Ken Waldichuk, who allowed one hit in four innings. Sean Newcomb (1-0), the third of six A's pitchers, struck out four in 1 2/3 innings innings for his first win with Oakland.

May got his 15th save in 18 chances, finishing a four-hitter.

Weaver allowed seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first start with Seattle. The 30-year-old right-hander signed with the Mariners last Tuesday after being released by Cincinnati.

PACKED HOUSE

The announced attendance of 44,280 was the largest Tuesday crowd at T-Mobile Park since Seattle’s 2014 home opener.

UP NEXT

Seattle rookie RHP Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.90 ERA) takes the mound for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. Oakland counters with RHP Zach Neal (1-0, 6.88), who made his first major league start since 2016 last Friday.

