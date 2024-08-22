The Seattle Mariners are expected to fire manager Scott Servais, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Dan Wilson will take over as bench boss, according to Rosenthal, who reports an official announcement is expected later on Thursday.

The Mariners (64-64) enter play Thursday having lost three in a row, eight of their last 10 and sit five games back of the division-leading Houston Astros and 7.5 games out of the final American League wild card spot. They previous led the AL West by as many as 10 games.

The 57-year-old Servais took over as Mariners manager in 2016, leading the club to a 680-642 record during that span. But the Mariners have reached the postseason just once during his tenure, with their lone playoff series victory coming over the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card round in 2022.

More to come.