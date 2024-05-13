SEATTLE (AP) — A lucky fan walked away with two souvenirs from Monday night’s game in Seattle between the Mariners and Kansas City Royals. And they came on back-to-back pitches.

During the bottom of the first inning, Seattle’s Josh Rojas fouled consecutive pitches from Kansas City pitcher Brady Singer down the left field line. Both sliced into the stands and ended up in the hands of the same fan.

The fan – wearing a Mariners jersey and a Seattle Kraken hat – made a basket catch to grab the first foul ball on the fly. The second ball appeared to land at his feet before he picked it up off the ground.

Mariners play-by-play broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith shouted, “He got both!” on the television broadcast as the fan held both baseballs in the air.

For his part, Rojas eventually was out on a fly ball to center field later in the at-bat.

