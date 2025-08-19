Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has received a 10-game suspension for throwing his bat at an opposing pitcher during a Triple-A rehab game on Sunday.

The suspension comes from Major League Baseball and will be served once he is activated from the injured list.

MLB.com's Daniel Kramer notes that Robles is expected to appeal the ban.

In the third inning of the Tacoma Rainiers game against the Las Vegas Aviators, Robles took exception to being hit in the shoulder by an inside pitch from Aviators starter Joey Estes. Robles immediately hurled his bat towards the mound and was ejected by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy. After eventually being escorted back to the dugout, Robles began to toss packets of sunflower seeds onto the field.

Robles apologized for his actions on social media, citing his frustration at being hit five times in 15 at-bats. He was previously hit by Estes in a 2024 game.

"Getting hit five times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I'm not proud of," Robles wrote. "This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you — my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league."

A native of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, Robles is in his ninth big league season and second with the Mariners. Robles spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals with whom he won the 2019 World Series. He has been on the IL since Apr. 6 with a fractured left shoulder.