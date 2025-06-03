SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby exited Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles after taking a line drive to the face.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Kirby threw a fastball inside to Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías, which he promptly ripped right back up the middle. The baseball made contact with Kirby's face, and he immediately jogged off the field as blood flowed from his mouth. Kirby was promptly attended to by the Mariners training staff.

Kirby did not return for the sixth inning, although he had already thrown 95 pitches by the time of his departure. Urías was retired on the play since the ball ricocheted off Kirby's face toward first base, and was fielded by Seattle first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

