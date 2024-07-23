SEATTLE (AP) — Center fielder Julio Rodríguez was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday by the Seattle Mariners after his right ankle didn't respond to treatment as quickly as the team had hoped.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford joined him on the injured list because of a hairline fracture in his right pinky finger, an injury sustained when he got hit by a pitch in Monday’s game.

The two injuries are major blows to a Seattle team that has seen a 10-game lead in the AL West disappear in barely a month after going 9-18 since June 19. Seattle entered Tuesday in second place, less than a percentage point behind Houston.

“Certainly very disappointing news when you lose two guys that are so critical and key to our team,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. There are some things you cannot control. You can’t control that and we’ll have a different look to our team.”

Rodríguez was hurt in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against Houston as he attempted to make a catch crashing into the outfield wall. There was initial hope that he could avoid a stint on the injured list but Servais said after Rodríguez arrived at the ballpark on Tuesday it was clear he would need a little time to recover.

The team listed Rodríguez’s injury as a high ankle sprain. Servais didn’t give a timeline on recovery.

Rodríguez had taken off at the plate lately following a slow start, batting .459 with four homers and eight RBI over his past 12 games, with a .524 on-base percentage and 1.389 OPS.

Servais also didn’t have a timeline for when Crawford could return from his second stint on the injured list this season. Crawford missed 26 games in April and May with an oblique strain and while he’s struggled at the plate, the shortstop has continued to play excellent defense for the Mariners.

Servais said Dylan Moore will get the bulk of time at shortstop with Crawford out.

Along with the injuries, Seattle designated for assignment first baseman Ty France for assignment. The 30-year-old was hitting .223 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 88 games. He has a .312 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .350.

France was an offensive standout for several seasons after coming to Seattle from San Diego in a 2020 midseason trade. He was an All-Star in 2022, a season in which he hit .274 with 20 homers and 83 RBI. But, France has struggled to replicate that production the last two seasons and finds himself with an uncertain future.

Seattle is responsible for the $2,513,306 remaining on France's $6,775,000 salary. Once he is released, any team can sign him for a prorated share of the $740,000 major league minimum.

Seattle replenished its roster by recalling outfielders Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe, and infielders Leo Rivas and Tyler Locklear. Marlowe (right field) and Locklear (first base) were in the lineup on Tuesday.

