TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners called up catching prospect Harry Ford on Monday as rosters expanded to 28, reinforcing their organizational depth heading into September.

Ford, 22, was not in the lineup for the opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, though Mariners manager Dan Wilson told him to stay ready during the game. The Mariners’ No. 4 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 40 overall, Ford hit .283 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs in 97 games at Triple-A Tacoma.

A first-round pick in 2021 out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, Ford is among Seattle’s most athletic young players. His .405 career on-base percentage in the minors is well-documented, and he has played in the last three Futures Games and international play, representing Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic.

Wilson acknowledged it will be a balancing act getting Ford playing time as the Mariners are in a battle for a playoff spot.

“We will see how it goes, you know, in this stretch… really kind of a day-to-day thing. You look forward a little bit in terms of wanting to give guys rest when you can … hard to say for certain … we’re just going to kind of take it slow.”

The last 24 hours were a whirlwind for Ford.

“My manager pulled me into the office and just asked me if I wanted to play tomorrow, and then told me, ‘Well, you can’t play here. I’m gonna play in Seattle.’ And, yeah, really, really cool experience, and that was yesterday, so I’m here now.”

Ford had been called up in June, but never made his debut. His mother made the trip from Georgia for Monday night’s game and his father, who lives in England, will come for the series in Atlanta.

Starting catcher Cal Raleigh has been a powerhouse behind the plate, which adds another wrinkle to Ford’s arrival, but the rookie brings controllable, high-OBP bat and defensive versatility to Seattle’s catching depth.

“He gives us a little more depth at the catching position, which just allows us to be a little bit more flexible during game,” Wilson said. “When you know you have that third catcher availability it is super helpful.”

