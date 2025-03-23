The Seattle Mariners have released veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

The 34-year-old appeared in seven spring games this year, slashing .167/.250/.389 with one home run in seven games.

“Mitch has been a significant part of Mariners history and will be missed,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. “The day he arrived for his first spring training back in 2017, he established himself as one of the most focused, prepared, and hardest working players I’ve ever been around. We all appreciate the many ways he’s made us all better, on the field and off.”

“Putting on a Mariners uniform and playing at T-Mobile Park is something I’ll cherish forever,” Haniger said in the same release. “To our fans, my teammates, and everyone a part of this organization, thank you for embracing my family and me. We have so many great memories to look back on.”

The Mountain View, Calif., native played in 121 games last season, hitting .208 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI.

An All-Star in 2018, Haniger has played six of his eight big-league series with the Mariners, also spending time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

Haniger is a career .250 hitter with 130 home runs and 395 RBI in 746 regular season MLB games.