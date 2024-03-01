Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander told reporters Friday that Canadian reliever Matt Brash is dealing with medial elbow inflammation and will not need surgery.

Hollander said Brash may be able to start playing catch on Tuesday and reached the recovery plan after being evaluated this week.

Hollander added that Brash likely will not be ready for Opening Day and the team will take a cautious approach with his recovery.

The Kingston, Ont. native was shut down by the Mariners after experiencing pain during a throwing session last week. The initial fear was he would miss an "extensive" amount of time.

The 25-year-old had a solid sophomore season for Seattle in 2023, leading the league in appearances by a pitcher and posting a 3.06 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 70.2 innings.

Brash had a 4.44 ERA in 39 games two seasons ago as a rookie since making his MLB debut in April of 2022.