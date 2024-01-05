The Seattle Mariners have agreed to trade left-handed starter Robbie Ray to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger and veteran pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Ray, 32, pitched in just one game in 2023 , where he allowed three runs in 3.1 innings. His start to the season was delayed by a left flexor tendon strain, and it was ultimately decided after one unsuccessful start that the injury would require surgery to correct. The big lefty had Tommy John surgery on May 3, 2023, and the Mariners were 'cautiously optimistic' he would be ready for their season opener in 2024 before ultimately trading him away.

Ray signed a five-year, $115 million contract with the Mariners ahead of the 2022 season after he had a breakout 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays in which he recorded a league-best 2.84 earned runs average over a league-high 193.1 innings with 248 strikeouts that culminated in a Cy Young award. He could not replicate those results in Seattle though, finishing his 33 games in a Mariners uniform with a 3.79 ERA over 192.1 innings.

DeSclafani finished last season with a 4.88 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99.2 innings. The 33-year-old veteran joins his fourth major-league team. Haniger, 33, rejoins the Mariners after spending last season with the Giants. He hit .209 with six homeruns in only 61 games after a fractured forearm took him out of the lineup for over two months.

Haniger spent five seasons with the Mariners from 2017-22 (he opted out of the COVID-shortened 2020 season), and was an All-Star in 2018 with he hit .285 with 26 HR.