The Seattle Mariners are signing Victor Robles to a major league deal, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.

Robles, 27, was released by the Washington Nationals over the weekend.

Gonzalez notes that Robles will be primarily used against left-handed pitching.

A native of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, Robles is in his eighth big league season.

Prior to his release, he was batting .120 with three hits, two runs batted in and an OPS of .401 in 33 plate appearances over 14 games this season.

Robles had a career year in 2019 when he had 17 home runs, 68 RBI, 28 stolen bases and an OPS of .745 as the Nationals won the World Series.