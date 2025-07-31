The Seattle Mariners are in agreement to acquire third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The trade is pending medical review.

Suarez, 34, is batting .248 this season with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs as he was named an All-Star for the first time since 2018.

His 87 RBIs is tied for the MLB lead alongside Seattle's Cal Raleigh and is fifth in homers.

Suarez previously spent two seasons with Mariners in 2021 and 2022 before being traded to Arizona in 2023.

Seattle is second in the AL West, 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros for first with a record of 57-51.