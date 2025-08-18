Second game of scheduled doubleheader between Brewers, Cubs postponed by inclement weather

CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of a scheduled doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs was postponed Monday night due to thunderstorms in the area.

It will be made up Tuesday afternoon as part of a day-night twinbill at Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee opened the five-game series with a 7-0 victory Monday afternoon, thanks to six innings of one-hit ball from All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta. Brice Turang and Caleb Durbin each hit a solo home run to lead the Brewers to their 23rd victory in 28 games.

At 79-45, the Brewers have the best record in the majors. Milwaukee leads the second-place Cubs, who have lost six of 10, by nine games in the NL Central.

Matthew Boyd (11-6, 2.46 ERA) is set to pitch the first game Tuesday for the Cubs, and Jameson Taillon (7-6, 4.44) is probable to start the nightcap after returning from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Milwaukee right-hander Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener, with Brandon Woodruff (4-0, 2.06) slated to go in Game 2.

