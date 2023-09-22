CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki and Jared Young each hit two-run homers, Jameson Taillon pitched six scoreless innings and the struggling Chicago Cubs improved their playoff chances with a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies Friday.

Chicago had lost 10 of 13 but it will remain at least tied with Miami for the third and final National League wild card berth. The Marlins will play the Brewers Friday night. Cincinnati, which plays host to Pittsburgh latr, was a half-game behind the two teams at the start of the day.

Suzuki singled in the opening inning to bring home Chicago’s first run, then tagged starter Noah Davis (0-3) for his 20th homer in the fourth.

Young added his second home run in the sixth off reliever Gavin Hollowell and Dansby Swanson had an RBI single in the seventh off Brent Suter.

Taillon (8-10) allowed four hits, walked four and struck out seven to end a streak of seven winless starts. He allowed runners into scoring position in three of his first four innings but worked out of trouble each time. Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski worked the final three innings to finish the shutout.

Davis allowed four hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out four in the first five innings. The last-place Rockies (56-97) have lost five straight and inched closer to the club’s first-ever 100-loss season.

WELCOME BACK … AND GOODBYE

Colorado’s Kris Bryant, one of the brightest stars on the Cubs’ 2016 world championship club, got a long enough ovation from the home crowd in his first at-bat that he paused to tip his helmet. The roar was almost as loud a few pitches later, however, when umpire Dan Iassogna called Bryant out looking at a third strike. Bryant finished 0 for 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Cody Bellinger was struck on the right foot by a bouncing Davis pitch in the first but jogged to first without a visit from a trainer. He remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.19 ERA) faces LHP Jordan Wicks (3-1, 2.67) on Saturday afternoon.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb