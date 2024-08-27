PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson homered during Chicago's five-run fourth inning, and the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 on Tuesday night to move over .500 for the first time since May 28.

Suzuki hit a tying two-run drive for his 19th homer this season, connecting on a fastball from rookie right-hander Jared Jones (5-7).

Isaac Paredes then walked and scored on Nico Hoerner's double. Following a mound visit, the 23-year-old Jones threw a fastball down the middle to Swanson, who connected for his 12th homer one night after he hit a grand slam in Chicago's 18-8 victory.

Swanson, who also walked twice, then walked to the edge of the team's dugout to wish his mom, Nancy — sitting in the front row — a happy birthday.

The Cubs (67-66) have won five of six. They are 28-18 since falling nine games below .500 on July 3.

In his first start off the injured list, Jones gave up five runs and five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings. He had been sidelined by a right lat strain.

Justin Steele (5-5) went five innings for Chicago, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six.

Ben Heller walked Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong with the bases loaded before surrendering a two-run single to Miguel Amaya in the fifth.

The Pirates jumped ahead in the first. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a leadoff single and scored on Oneil Cruz's sacrifice fly. Bryan De La Cruz dropped a two-out RBI double just inside the left-field line.

De La Cruz hit a leadoff homer in the sixth, his 19th on the season and first since he was acquired in a trade with Miami on July 30. Oneil Cruz finished with four hits, including a two-out RBI single in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Julian Merryweather (right knee tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day IL. RHPs Daniel Palencia and Keegan Thompson were recalled from Triple-A Iowa, and RHP Jack Neely was sent down.

Pirates: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski was reinstated from the 15-day IL. Out since July 29 with a right shoulder strain, he struck out three and walked two in two innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Pirates rookie RHP Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.16 ERA) is set to close the series on Wednesday afternoon, opposite Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.33 ERA).

