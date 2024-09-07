OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown hit a walk-off RBI single in the 13th inning to give the Oakland Athletics a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night after tying the game in the 11th with a two-run homer.

The teams went back-and-forth in extras. Both scored their automatic runner in the 10th and then put up two runs each in the 11th. Parker Meadows hit a two-out, two-run double but Brown responded with a two-run homer. In the 12th, Riley Greene drove in a run with a single for the Tigers and Brent Rooker evened it with a sacrifice fly.

Grant Holman (1-1) recorded his first career win after pitching the last two innings, striking out Meadows with the bases loaded.

Brown, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the 11th, drove in automatic runner JJ Bleday with a hit down the right field line off Beau Brieske (2-4). It was Brown's second walk-off hit of the homestand.

The loss was a setback for the Tigers' playoff hopes as they fell five and a half games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on nine hits in five-plus innings, striking out seven. It was likely a sentimental start for the 27-year-old, a native of Hayward who grew up going to games at the Coliseum.

Daz Cameron had an RBI single in the sixth to give Oakland a 2-1 lead. The Tigers evened the score in the seventh when Riley Greene scored on a wild pitch.

A’s starter Mitch Spence scattered eight hits in four-plus innings, giving up one run.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on three consecutive one-out singles by Meadows, Jace Jung and Riley Greene.

Oakland answered in the bottom half of the fifth on a two-out RBI triple by Jacob Wilson.

The A’s, who will play their games in Sacramento next season ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, drew 14,669 in the opener of the final series of their penultimate homestand.

A’s leadoff hitter Lawrence Butler had three hits to extend his hit streak to 16 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: IF Tyler Soderstrom (left wrist), who is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas hit a two-run homer and went 1 for 3 on Thursday.

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder strain) pitched two scoreless innings in a rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, and is expected to throw a bullpen soon, manager AJ Hinch said.

UP NEXT

LHP Brant Hurter (1-3, 3.25 ERA) is scheduled to start the second game of the series for the Tigers. The A’s have not announced a starting pitcher.

