KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Lugo threw eight scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Houston Astros 2-0 Friday night.

The Royals have now won five straight games after snapping a six-game losing streak.

Coming off a double-header on Thursday, the Royals needed Lugo to go deep in the game, and he delivered. Lugo (2-3) yielded three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Lucas Erceg, who got his first save, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Hayden Wesneski (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

Bobby Witt had three hits for Kansas City.

Both starters were on point early on. Lugo needed only 53 pitches to get through five one-hit innings, even with six strikeouts. Wesneski was nearly as good, allowing just one run on six hits through five innings.

Drew Waters led off the fifth with his second double of the game, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Freddy Fermin and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Isbel.

The Royals added another run in the sixth on another sacrifice fly. Vinnie Pasquantino led off with a bloop single and went to second on another bloop hit by Maikel Garcia. Michael Massey sacrificed the runners to second and third. Pasquantino scored on a flyout to center by Hunter Renfroe.

Key moment

The Astros got a lead-off hit from Victor Caratini in the eighth inning, bringing up the tying run with no outs. But Lugo got Cam Smith to ground into a 6-4-3 double play, squashing the rally.

Key stat

Witt extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-high 17 games and is batting .371 (23 of 62) in that span.

Up next

The Astros and Royals will play Game 2 of a three-game series Saturday evening. Houston will send LHP Framber Valdez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) to the mound to face Kansas City's RHP Michael Wacha (0-3, 4.15 ERA).