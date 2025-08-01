TORONTO - Shane Bieber hopes to be a popular pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays down the stretch, but realizes that in his new home, he'll be the second most famous Bieber after Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber.

The Blue Jays' Bieber once wore a jersey with "Not Justin" on the back during a players' weekend in 2019, which prompted Canada's Bieber to don a "Not Shane Bieber" shirt a few weeks later.

"Well, it turns out I'm probably the second most famous Bieber in most cities," said the 30-year-old righty who arrived in Toronto on Friday to meet manager John Schneider, his new teammates, coaches and support staff.

The Blue Jays acquired Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians before Thursday's trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

Bieber made the 4 1/2-hour drive from Cleveland, where he was put through the ringer by customs officials at the border.

"They shook me down," Bieber said with a smile. "It was nothing too crazy. Once I got there, we got out of the car and explained the situation. I got my papers and made my way."

When will Bieber, who underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, 2024, make his way to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Last Tuesday, he made his fourth rehab start, this time for double-A Akron with a four-inning, 59-pitch outing, giving up three hits, including a homer.

He is slated to pitch Sunday for triple-A Buffalo and hopes to go five innings and 70 to 75 pitches. After his next outing, he and the Blue Jays will determine what's next.

"The medical staff in Cleveland adopted (a one-game-at-a-time) mentality, and I think these guys have as well, and I know that they're gonna take great care of me," Bieber said. "Like I said, I feel great."

Bieber threw a light bullpen session for Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker before Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

"I'm most pleased with not thinking about my health, and that says a lot about how far I've come post-surgery, where my body's at, where my arm's at," Bieber said. "I'm focused on ramping up to compete in the big leagues, and that's a fun place to be. That's what I've missed."

Bieber did his homework as to what to expect after Tommy John surgery. He's bent the ear of former teammates Matt Boyd and Alex Cobb, who both made strong recoveries from Tommy John surgery.

He'll bring some post-season experience to the American League East-leading Blue Jays. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner has pitched in the playoffs twice, in his Cy Young season and again in 2022.

"My initial reaction was I was excited," he said of being traded to the Blue Jays. "I wasn't totally anticipating it, but I wasn't shocked."

How the Blue Jays fit Bieber into the starting rotation when he's ready remains to be seen. The newcomer, however, is open to a six-pitcher rotation if Schneider and Walker decide to ease Bieber back and give the veteran staff some rest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.