MIAMI (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out nine hitters over six innings of one-run ball in his Toronto debut and return from a 16-month absence as the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Friday night.

Daulton Varsho homered, doubled and drove in three runs, while Ty France had two hits and two RBIs for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

Bieber (1-0) allowed two hits and hit a batter in his 87-pitch outing. He retired 12 straight after allowing Javier Sanoja’s homer in the second inning.

It was Bieber’s first appearance since April 2, 2024, when he experienced elbow discomfort and subsequently underwent Tommy John surgery.

The Blue Jays acquired the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner from the Cleveland Guardians on July 31. Bieber had four rehab outings with the Guardians before the trade and three since joining the Blue Jays.

Varsho hit an RBI double and scored on Frances’ two-run single off Marlins starter Ryan Gusto (7-6) to put Toronto ahead 3-0 in the first.

The Blue Jays increased their lead to 5-1 on Varsho’s two-run homer in the sixth. Varsho’s 423-foot drive landed in the right-centre field seats.

Miami got within 5-2 on Maximo Acosta’s solo homer against reliever Yariel Rodríguez in the eighth.

Brendon Little got the last two outs after Acosta’s homer and Jeff Hoffman pitched the ninth for his 28th save.

Gusto gave up five runs and seven hits in his home debut for the Marlins, who acquired the right-hander from Houston on July 31.

KEY MOMENT

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-out single that extended the sixth before Varsho’s homer.

KEY STAT

Bo Bichette doubled in the first to give him an AL-leading 158 hits.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos (9-5, 4.00 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays on Saturday against Marlins’ RHP Janson Junk (6-2, 4.04).

