CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Smith pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game slide.

Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs for Chicago, which had dropped seven of eight overall. Smith (2-3) struck out six in 5 1/3 scoreless innings for his first win since April 24.

It was the first home win for the White Sox against the Tigers since June 4, 2023. They had lost a franchise-record 11 straight home games versus Detroit.

Dillon Dingler hit an RBI double in the seventh to account for the Tigers' only run. The AL Central leaders had won seven of eight, including a 13-1 victory in the series opener.

Taylor started in center field in place of Luis Robert Jr., who is making some adjustments at the plate and got the day off.

Chicago opened a 4-0 lead when Taylor hit a three-run drive off Tyler Holton with two out in the sixth. It was his third homer of the season.

Austin Slater tacked on a two-run double in the seventh against Dylan Smith on a bullpen day for Detroit.

The Tigers went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine overall.

Chicago jumped in front in the fourth. Brenan Hanifee replaced Brant Hurter (2-1) and committed a throwing error to help set up Taylor's bases-loaded walk.

Key moment

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Wenceel Pérez struck out swinging against Brandon Eisert before Dingler lined out to right.

Key stat

The White Sox improved to 3-15 against the AL Central this season. They went 10-42 against the division last year.

Up next

Tigers right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. He is coming back from elbow and hip surgeries. The White Sox are going with a bullpen day.

