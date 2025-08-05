WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Langeliers homered three times and finished with five hits in his first game batting in the leadoff spot, and the Athletics pounded the slumping Washington Nationals 16-7 on Tuesday night.

Langeliers opened the game with a drive to center off MacKenzie Gore for his 20th homer. The 27-year-old catcher hit another leadoff shot in the fifth and the seventh.

Langeliers scored four times and finished with 15 bases. He became the fourth catcher with multiple three-homer games in a career — joining Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Gary Carter, and Travis d'Arnaud. Langeliers and d'Arnaud are the only two to hit three from the leadoff spot.

Langeliers also connected for three homers in a 4-3 victory at Texas on April 9, 2024.

JJ Bleday had four hits for the A's for the second straight game. He homered and finished with six RBIs.

Darell Hernaiz also went deep, and Nick Kurtz scored four times. Brent Rooker finished with four hits and three RBIs.