BALTIMORE (AP) — Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers homered and Jack Perkins earned his first victory in his second start of the season as the Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-3 on Saturday.

Langeliers hit a two-run homer, 23rd of the season, in the first inning. After Baltimore countered with three runs in the bottom half, the A's went ahead to stay in the third, when Rooker hit a 393-foot, three-run shot in the third. Darell Hernaiz drove in another run with a sacrifice fly for a 6-3 advantage.

The Athletics broke the game open with five more runs in the fifth. Rooker had an RBI double, Luis Urías had a run-scoring single, Gio Urshela added a two-run double and Langeliers' RBI ground rule double extended the lead to eight runs.

Perkins (1-2), who came out of the bullpen and made his first start of the season last Sunday, allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Brandon Young (0-6) worked three innings for the Orioles, giving up six earned runs and six hits. Reliever Yaramil Hiraldo pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and four runs.

Key moment

The Orioles inducted two players and a broadcaster into the team's Hall of Fame. Five-time All-Star Adam Jones and former outfielder Joe Orsulak were inducted along with longtime broadcaster Tom Davis.

Key stat

Rooker drove in a team-best four runs.

Up next

The Athletics will send RHP Luis Morales (0-0, 4.50 ERA) against Baltimore LHP Cade Povich (2-6, 5.25) on Sunday.

